We Are One Seven LLC Decreases Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

We Are One Seven LLC cut its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 82,734 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,973,000 after acquiring an additional 14,763 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,324.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 60,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,761,000 after acquiring an additional 58,404 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 561,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,475,000 after acquiring an additional 20,644 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 793,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $153,180,000 after acquiring an additional 19,081 shares during the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HII. Barclays decreased their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.40.

In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 275 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $50,954.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

HII stock opened at $192.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.87. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.36 and a twelve month high of $224.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.30%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

