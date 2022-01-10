We Are One Seven LLC Acquires 1,256 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,629 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in General Motors by 7.8% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 597,877 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,687,000 after buying an additional 43,310 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in General Motors by 21.1% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 205,519 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,833,000 after purchasing an additional 35,755 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in General Motors by 16.3% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 9,830 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in General Motors by 11.3% during the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 205,225 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,817,000 after purchasing an additional 20,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in General Motors by 2.0% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,880 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $62.27 on Monday. General Motors has a 1 year low of $42.31 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The company has a market cap of $90.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.72 and its 200 day moving average is $56.22.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. Analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $14,450,557.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $477,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 263,317 shares of company stock worth $16,935,736. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.35.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

