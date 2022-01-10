Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Reduces Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,944 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,966 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 3.7% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $64,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Yale University bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 914.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its position in Microsoft by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 666 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $314.04 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $212.03 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $333.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.56.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.74%.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Microsoft from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.34.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

