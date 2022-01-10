Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Waterdrop Inc. is a technology platform dedicated to insurance and healthcare services. It built an online insurance marketplace and medical crowdfunding platform for providing healthcare and pharmaceutical services. Waterdrop Inc. is based in BEIJING. “

Get Waterdrop alerts:

Shares of WDH opened at $1.33 on Friday. Waterdrop has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $11.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $120.95 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Waterdrop will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Waterdrop during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Waterdrop during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Waterdrop during the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Waterdrop during the 2nd quarter worth about $470,000. Institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waterdrop Company Profile

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Recommended Story: Breakout Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waterdrop (WDH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Waterdrop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterdrop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.