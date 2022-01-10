Warburg Research Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €108.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €108.00 ($122.73) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HEN3. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($100.00) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($95.45) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($104.55) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($101.14) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($125.00) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €91.80 ($104.32).

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of FRA:HEN3 opened at €74.20 ($84.32) on Thursday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €103.00 ($117.05) and a 52-week high of €129.65 ($147.33). The company has a 50 day moving average of €73.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of €80.06.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.