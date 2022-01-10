Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Volt Information Sciences, Inc. is a leading national provider of Staffing Services and Telecommunications and Information Solutions with a Fortune hundred customer base. Operating through a network of over three hundred Volt Services Group branch offices, the Staffing Services segment fulfills IT and other technical, commercial and industrial placement requirements of its customers, on both a temporary and permanent basis. The Telecommunications and Information Solutions businesses, which include the Telecommunications Services, Computer Systems and Telephone Directory segments, provide complete telephone directory production and directory publishing; a full spectrum of telecommunications construction, installation and engineering services; and advanced information and operator services systems for telephone companies. “

Shares of Volt Information Sciences stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.93, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.75. Volt Information Sciences has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $5.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Volt Information Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Volt Information Sciences in the second quarter valued at $85,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Volt Information Sciences by 25,647.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 48,663 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 48,474 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Volt Information Sciences by 29.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,757 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Volt Information Sciences in the third quarter valued at $297,000. 26.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Volt Information Sciences

Volt Information Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: North American Staffing and International Staffing, North American MSP, and Corporate and Other. The North American and International Staffing segments provide workforce management expertise such as staffing, direct placement, staffing management, and other employment services.

