Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Lifted to Market Perform at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has $79.25 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $36.00.

VCRA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vocera Communications from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lowered Vocera Communications from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $79.25 in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research lowered Vocera Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Vocera Communications from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vocera Communications presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.15.

VCRA opened at $79.17 on Friday. Vocera Communications has a 12-month low of $31.93 and a 12-month high of $79.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -329.86 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $63.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.54 million. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Vocera Communications will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total value of $175,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $33,489.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,008,886 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCRA. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Vocera Communications by 293,055.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,031,907 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,555 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Vocera Communications by 228.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 747,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,801,000 after purchasing an additional 520,302 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 513,867 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Vocera Communications by 76.8% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,154,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,809,000 after purchasing an additional 501,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 966.5% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 511,936 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,401,000 after acquiring an additional 463,936 shares in the last quarter.

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

