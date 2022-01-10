Vistas Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:VMAC) Coverage Initiated at Benchmark

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Vistas Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:VMAC) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Vistas Media Acquisition stock opened at $10.17 on Thursday. Vistas Media Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.14.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition by 13.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Vistas Media Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Vistas Media Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Walleye Trading LLC raised its holdings in Vistas Media Acquisition by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 42,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Vistas Media Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $577,000. 63.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

