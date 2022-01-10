Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is engaged in the energy sector. It focuses on the identification, acquisition and development of oil and gas fields primarily in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Colombia. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Mexico. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered Vista Oil & Gas from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of VIST opened at $5.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average of $5.01. Vista Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The company has a market capitalization of $495.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). Vista Oil & Gas had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $175.01 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vista Oil & Gas will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIST. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth $249,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Vista Oil & Gas by 208.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 90,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 60,986 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at $730,000. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at $777,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vista Oil & Gas by 24.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 39,672 shares during the period. 14.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

