Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This is a boost from Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund stock opened at $24.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.90. Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $29.97.

Get Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund alerts:

In related news, CEO George R. Aylward bought 3,685 shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.14 per share, for a total transaction of $100,010.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.