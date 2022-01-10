Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Receives $97.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 400,022 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $21,093,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $600,283.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 504,354 shares of company stock worth $25,697,195. Corporate insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIR. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 55.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VIR traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.83. 38,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,141. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of -1.54. Vir Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $141.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.07 and its 200-day moving average is $41.24.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $103.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.25 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 35.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 5274.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

