Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 9,546 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 56,080 shares.The stock last traded at $11.23 and had previously closed at $11.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vinci Partners Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.85, a current ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $623.44 million and a PE ratio of 16.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.40.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.92. Vinci Partners Investments had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 44.79%. On average, analysts predict that Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,140,000. Sagil Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the 2nd quarter worth $14,508,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the 2nd quarter worth $754,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

About Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP)

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

