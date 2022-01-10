Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Short Interest Update

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,160,000 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the November 30th total of 4,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 677,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VKTX. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viking Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.44.

Shares of Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $4.20 on Monday. Viking Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.18 and a one year high of $10.09. The company has a market cap of $328.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.86.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 4.2% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 7,993,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,197,000 after acquiring an additional 322,659 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,280,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,653,000 after acquiring an additional 34,619 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,187,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,456,000 after acquiring an additional 26,997 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 5.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 876,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,503,000 after acquiring an additional 48,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 128.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 766,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after acquiring an additional 430,845 shares during the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

