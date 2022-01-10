Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,252 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of CNX Resources worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 116.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 26.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 93.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the second quarter valued at about $840,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.90.

CNX stock opened at $14.65 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.22. CNX Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.42.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

