Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) by 76.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,246 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.20% of 908 Devices worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in 908 Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $195,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 908 Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 908 Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of MASS opened at $20.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $558.28 million and a P/E ratio of -9.26. 908 Devices Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.73 and a 12-month high of $79.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.64. The company has a current ratio of 12.06, a quick ratio of 11.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 million. 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 90.18% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 908 Devices news, CFO Joseph H. Iv Griffith sold 2,800 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total value of $109,424.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Kenneweg sold 10,000 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $322,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,800 shares of company stock worth $1,920,124. 51.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

