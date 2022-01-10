Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.25 Million Stock Holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) by 260.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 831,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 600,924 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Clear Channel Outdoor worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 14.2% in the second quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 14,783,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,373 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the second quarter valued at $128,000. Ares Management LLC increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 5.5% in the second quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 44,374,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 37.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,033,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,009,000 after acquiring an additional 828,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barrington Research raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.31.

CCO opened at $3.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.49. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $3.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.82.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Clear Channel Outdoor news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 61,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $203,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

