Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.19 Million Position in Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Kinnate Biopharma worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Logos Global Management LP raised its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma by 42.3% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,329,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,953,000 after purchasing an additional 395,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,273,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,648,000 after purchasing an additional 63,331 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma by 29.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 237,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 53,848 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma by 9.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 192,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 17,093 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma by 365.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 126,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 99,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinnate Biopharma alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Kinnate Biopharma from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinnate Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.67.

Kinnate Biopharma stock opened at $14.86 on Monday. Kinnate Biopharma Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $41.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.79.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinnate Biopharma Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Kinnate Biopharma Profile

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Kinnate Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinnate Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.