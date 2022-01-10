Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,285 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in WestRock by 5.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,153,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,604,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,498 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in WestRock by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,987,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,595,921,000 after purchasing an additional 459,434 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,945,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $635,766,000 after buying an additional 504,456 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 8.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,394,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $340,329,000 after buying an additional 482,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 112.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,820,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,390,000 after buying an additional 3,081,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $150,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $46.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.55. WestRock has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $62.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.84.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that WestRock will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 32.05%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WRK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.83.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

