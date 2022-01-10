Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 86.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 68,776 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American National Group were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American National Group during the third quarter worth about $1,002,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of American National Group by 95.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of American National Group by 20.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of American National Group during the second quarter worth about $683,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of American National Group by 20.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,343 shares during the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ANAT opened at $188.94 on Monday. American National Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.38 and a 1 year high of $195.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd.

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

