Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,369 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Premier were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINC. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Premier during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Premier during the second quarter worth about $88,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Premier by 85.5% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in Premier during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Premier in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier alerts:

Premier stock opened at $40.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.26. Premier, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.44 and a 1-year high of $42.15.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $365.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.30 million. Premier had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

In related news, insider Leigh Anderson sold 22,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $942,911.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PINC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Premier has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Premier Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

See Also: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.