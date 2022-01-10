Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.54 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Victoria’s Secret in a report released on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson expects that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Victoria’s Secret’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.38 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective (down from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.44.

Shares of VSCO opened at $56.82 on Monday. Victoria’s Secret has a 12 month low of $45.65 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSCO. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,678,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,048,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $363,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $59,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

