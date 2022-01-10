ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Gap Up to $35.39

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.39, but opened at $36.55. ViacomCBS shares last traded at $35.17, with a volume of 240,736 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VIAC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.58.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shari Redstone acquired 27,525 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Bakish acquired 14,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. McAdam LLC boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 10.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,353,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,502,000 after purchasing an additional 310,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 11.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 52,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ViacomCBS Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIAC)

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

