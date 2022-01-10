Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Receives $66.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VERV. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verve Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

NASDAQ:VERV opened at $32.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.69. Verve Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $78.00.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.02). Equities analysts predict that Verve Therapeutics will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew D. Ashe purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.10 per share, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sekar Kathiresan sold 1,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $74,613.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,563 shares of company stock worth $3,128,634 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,644,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,594,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,551,000 after acquiring an additional 628,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 61.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

