Vertical Research Downgrades Entergy (NYSE:ETR) to Hold

Vertical Research cut shares of Entergy (NYSE:ETR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ETR. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Entergy from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $115.71.

ETR opened at $112.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Entergy has a one year low of $85.78 and a one year high of $115.01.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Entergy will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

In other Entergy news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $47,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 102.9% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 66.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the third quarter worth $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 40.8% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

