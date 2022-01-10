Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $200,000.00

Brokerages forecast that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) will report sales of $200,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings. Vascular Biogenics reported sales of $210,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full year sales of $760,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $700,000.00 to $800,000.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $720,000.00, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $800,000.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vascular Biogenics.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 66.02% and a negative net margin of 3,612.61%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on VBLT shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.05.

VBLT traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.80. 112,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,483. Vascular Biogenics has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $3.17. The company has a market cap of $112.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VBLT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $431,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 53,176 shares during the period. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 152,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 45,264 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 6.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

