Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Truadvice LLC

Truadvice LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,799 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 1.2% of Truadvice LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 367,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,763,000 after purchasing an additional 15,227 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,703,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 14,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $149.42 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $117.47 and a 52 week high of $150.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.55.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.