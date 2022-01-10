Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Sageworth Trust Co’s 2nd Largest Position

Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,007,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,992 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 17.9% of Sageworth Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sageworth Trust Co owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $223,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 32.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 101.3% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 101.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 126,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,284,000 after buying an additional 64,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $236.11 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $192.82 and a one year high of $244.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $239.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

