Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Holdings Raised by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17,995.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,818,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,217,000 after buying an additional 1,808,759 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,434,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,537,000 after purchasing an additional 525,528 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,867,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,912,000 after purchasing an additional 338,720 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,763,000 after purchasing an additional 300,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3,218.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 275,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,382,000 after purchasing an additional 267,528 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB opened at $220.93 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $227.56 and its 200-day moving average is $224.87. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $241.06.

