Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the November 30th total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of VTWV stock opened at $145.42 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $120.62 and a 52 week high of $156.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.72 and a 200-day moving average of $143.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.067 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 10,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period.

