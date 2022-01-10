Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VCLT. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 150.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 60,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,468,000 after buying an additional 36,363 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.5% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.4% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 186,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,978,000 after purchasing an additional 14,523 shares during the period.

VCLT opened at $102.78 on Monday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $98.37 and a 1-year high of $109.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.11.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.277 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

