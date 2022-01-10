Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Position Cut by Seven Post Investment Office LP

Seven Post Investment Office LP lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 31.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,249 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.5% of Seven Post Investment Office LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Seven Post Investment Office LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,642,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625,290 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 54,965,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,985,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690,598 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,909,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,764,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,081 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 45,474,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,480,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wit LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wit LLC now owns 41,000,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,226,747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978,862 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $49.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,197,129. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $47.49 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.13.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

