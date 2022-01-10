VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 635,638 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 5,022,854 shares.The stock last traded at $25.80 and had previously closed at $25.95.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.62.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 1,473.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,941,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754,594 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,302,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,815,000 after acquiring an additional 467,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,104,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,999,000 after acquiring an additional 682,015 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,922,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,200 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,866,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,603,000 after purchasing an additional 135,441 shares during the period.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

