VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Posted by on Jan 10th, 2022

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 635,638 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 5,022,854 shares.The stock last traded at $25.80 and had previously closed at $25.95.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.62.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 1,473.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,941,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754,594 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,302,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,815,000 after acquiring an additional 467,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,104,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,999,000 after acquiring an additional 682,015 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,922,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,200 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,866,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,603,000 after purchasing an additional 135,441 shares during the period.

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.