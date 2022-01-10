Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 646 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 95.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 60,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 11,364 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 92,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,614,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 147,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,587,000 after buying an additional 25,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 76,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,909,000 after buying an additional 5,837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALLY. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.59.

Shares of ALLY opened at $49.91 on Monday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.33 and a 12 month high of $56.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.29 and its 200-day moving average is $50.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. Ally Financial had a net margin of 38.75% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $696,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 1,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,040 shares of company stock worth $2,170,274 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

