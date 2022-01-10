V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Holdings Lifted by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 245.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,262 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,844 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $3,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,803,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 10.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,119,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,060,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,388 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 4,144.6% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,443,245 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,243 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 77.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,605,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $213,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,220,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,315,240,000 after acquiring an additional 995,982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

V.F. stock opened at $72.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.12. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $65.34 and a twelve month high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 64.31%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VFC. Wedbush began coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. OTR Global lowered shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

