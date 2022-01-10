Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Sells $995,625.00 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $995,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alison Nicoll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 29th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $1,098,075.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $1,094,100.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.83, for a total transaction of $1,438,725.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.21, for a total transaction of $1,456,575.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.73, for a total transaction of $1,527,975.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Alison Nicoll sold 12,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $2,980,875.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.78, for a total transaction of $7,217,550.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.87, for a total transaction of $8,097,075.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.34, for a total transaction of $7,590,150.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $116.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion and a PE ratio of 146.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.44. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.51 and a fifty-two week high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $228.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.46 million. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 15.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.77.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

