Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.15

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.15 and last traded at $19.15, with a volume of 625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.33.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 25th.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $597.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $269.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.82 million. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.43) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Universal Insurance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,086,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 99.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 381,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 190,051 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Universal Insurance in the third quarter valued at $1,048,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Insurance by 18.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after buying an additional 65,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 33.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 53,342 shares in the last quarter. 64.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.