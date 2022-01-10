Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $11.80 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Universal Health Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings of $11.80 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $11.82. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.88 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.38 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $12.95 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.52 EPS.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on UHS. TheStreet raised Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.83.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $131.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.18. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $116.23 and a 52 week high of $165.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UHS. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,685,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Universal Health Services by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 154,216 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $22,136,000 after purchasing an additional 74,038 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 74.2% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 32,737 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after buying an additional 13,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the third quarter worth approximately $295,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.