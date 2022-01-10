Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Acquired by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Unity Software by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,092,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,415,000 after purchasing an additional 700,161 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Unity Software by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,302,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865,923 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Unity Software by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,474,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,210 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Unity Software by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,643,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $307,805,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $558,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 552,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.87, for a total transaction of $107,675,223.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,795,010 shares of company stock valued at $310,495,367. 19.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE U traded down $3.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $116.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,734,767. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.40 and a beta of 2.31. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.00 and a 1-year high of $210.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $286.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. BTIG Research raised shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.83.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

