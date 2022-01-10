UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Coverage Initiated at Edward Jones

Investment analysts at Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on UNH. Truist upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.78.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

NYSE UNH traded up $7.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $465.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,818,987. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $468.75 and a 200 day moving average of $434.30. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $320.35 and a twelve month high of $509.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 172.0% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 3,511 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 16,209 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,139,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,254 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,162,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.