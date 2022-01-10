United Malt Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UMLGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

United Malt Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UMLGF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the November 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

UMLGF stock opened at $3.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.14. United Malt Group has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $3.42.

About United Malt Group

United Malt Group Limited processes and supplies malt and craft ingredients to brewers, distillers, and other users in North America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through Processing and Warehouse & Distribution segments. It is also involved in the distribution and sale of malt, hops, yeast, adjuncts and related products to craft brewers.

