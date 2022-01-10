United Malt Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UMLGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

United Malt Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UMLGF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the November 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
UMLGF stock opened at $3.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.14. United Malt Group has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $3.42.
About United Malt Group
