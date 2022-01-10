UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Mobile Home’s primary business is the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities – leasing manufactured home spaces on a month-to-month basis to private manufactured home owners. The company also leases homes to residents. A manufactured home community is designed to accommodate detached, single family manufactured housing units, which are produced off-site by manufacturers and delivered by truck to the site. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Aegis boosted their target price on UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered UMH Properties from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.38.

Shares of NYSE UMH opened at $25.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.72. UMH Properties has a 52 week low of $14.43 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.29). UMH Properties had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 33.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that UMH Properties will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $45,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UMH. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 16.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 22,417 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the third quarter valued at $3,161,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 11.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 63,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 3.4% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 142,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 59.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 15,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

