UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.84.

Several brokerages have commented on UCBJY. Citigroup downgraded UCB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut UCB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised UCB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

UCBJY traded down $1.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.90. 21,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,342. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.22. UCB has a 12-month low of $44.41 and a 12-month high of $61.96.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

