UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.77.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of UCB to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on UCB in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised UCB to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

OTCMKTS:UCBJF opened at $109.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.15. UCB has a 1-year low of $93.00 and a 1-year high of $120.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

