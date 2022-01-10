UBS Group Analysts Give STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) a €45.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €45.00 ($51.14) price target on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €50.00 ($56.82) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €44.50 ($50.57) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($48.86) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.50 ($46.02) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($48.86) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €45.61 ($51.83).

STMicroelectronics stock opened at €44.38 ($50.43) on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of €12.40 ($14.09) and a 12 month high of €21.45 ($24.38). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €43.12 and its 200-day moving average is €38.16.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

