U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Position Lowered by Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lessened its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 261,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,533,000 after acquiring an additional 11,532 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,027,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 62,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 260,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,506,000 after buying an additional 14,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stephens downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.90.

NYSE USB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.04. The company had a trading volume of 220,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,389,654. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $90.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.04. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $42.47 and a fifty-two week high of $63.01.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

