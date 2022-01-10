U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.77 Billion

Equities analysts expect U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to post sales of $5.77 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.72 billion and the highest is $5.82 billion. U.S. Bancorp reported sales of $5.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full-year sales of $22.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.79 billion to $22.91 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $24.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.68 billion to $25.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.90.

NYSE:USB opened at $61.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.02. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $42.47 and a twelve month high of $63.01. The stock has a market cap of $90.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.6% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% during the third quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% during the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

