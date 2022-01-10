Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Truist Securities from $80.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 51.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TWTR. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Twitter in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. lowered their target price on Twitter from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Twitter from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Twitter from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.57.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $39.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.28 and a beta of 0.70. Twitter has a fifty-two week low of $38.69 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.43.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $35,024.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $190,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,105 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,878 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 756.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 601.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 40.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.