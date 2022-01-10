Turning Point Brands, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share (NYSE:TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Turning Point Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Turning Point Brands’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TPB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

NYSE:TPB opened at $37.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a market cap of $702.26 million, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.40. Turning Point Brands has a fifty-two week low of $35.06 and a fifty-two week high of $61.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.96.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $109.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.93 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 414.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 231.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is currently 8.46%.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.