Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) Short Interest Up 20.0% in December

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the November 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TKHVY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi from 17.10 to 21.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi alerts:

Shares of Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi stock opened at $18.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.54. Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $21.16.

Türk Hava Yollari AO engages in the provision of domestic and international air transport and cargo services. It operates through two segments: Air Transport (Aviation) and Technical Maintenance Operations (Technical). The Aviation segment involves in the domestic and international passenger and cargo air transportation.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.