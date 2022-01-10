Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $193.12 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) to post sales of $193.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Trupanion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $191.90 million to $195.28 million. Trupanion reported sales of $142.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full year sales of $697.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $696.50 million to $699.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $890.84 million, with estimates ranging from $862.80 million to $915.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Trupanion.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $181.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.07 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Trupanion from $126.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.40.

In other news, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total value of $2,843,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Murray B. Low sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total transaction of $56,725.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,522 shares of company stock valued at $7,570,975 over the last three months. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,869,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,565,000 after purchasing an additional 608,272 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,769,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,873,000 after purchasing an additional 96,272 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,206,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,817,000 after purchasing an additional 182,917 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,101,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,879,000 after acquiring an additional 8,951 shares during the period. 80.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRUP traded down $3.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.59. The company had a trading volume of 5,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,800. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.60 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.46. Trupanion has a fifty-two week low of $69.74 and a fifty-two week high of $158.25.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trupanion (TRUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.